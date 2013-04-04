Hollywood and critics react to Roger Ebert’s death

Hollywood and cinephiles around the world reacted with sadness over the passing of legendary film critic Roger Ebert on Thursday.
Roger Ebert was an excellent writer, a gifted artist, and as nice a guy as you’ll ever meet.Sad he’s gone.
– Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 4, 2013
Shocked and truly, deeply saddened at the loss of the great Roger Ebert. A legend. His voice will be missed.
– Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) April 4, 2013
R.I.P. Roger Ebert. One of the greats in his field. I’m very sad.
– Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) April 4, 2013
RIP and goodbye Roger Ebert. You sent me such nice emails over the years. I loved your twitter feed, enjoyed your reviews. Thank you.
– Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) April 4, 2013
R.I.P. Roger Ebert. It was a privilege to interact with you. Thank you for the support, the criticism, and the true love for the movies.
– Diablo Cody (@diablocody) April 4, 2013
Movies are human documents. They show us our soul. Roger Ebert taught me that. Rest in peace.
– Cameron Bailey (@cameron_tiff) April 4, 2013
two thumbs up roger. huffingtonpost.com/2013/04/04/rog…
– Sandra Bernhard (@SandraBernhard) April 4, 2013
We join the world in deep sadness at the loss of a true champion of film, Roger Ebert. His true love of artists was as giant as his talent.
– SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) April 4, 2013
“This is my happening and it freaks me out”. Roger Ebert wrote the truly incredible Beyond The Valley Of The Dolls. He is beyond a legend.
– edgarwright (@edgarwright) April 4, 2013
Roger Ebert. Millions of thumbs up for you. RIP
– Michael Moore (@MMFlint) April 4, 2013
Roger, I hope you’re in an infinite movie palace, watching every film the great directors only dreamed of making. RIP, @ebertchicago
– Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 4, 2013
roger ebert spoke at my film school graduation right before he got diagnosed. that’s how i want to remember him. it was a hell of a speech.
– jonathan levine (@jonathanalevine) April 4, 2013
Ever a class act, @ebertchicago made me love movies even more. bit.ly/Y0z147 #RIP
– Seth Green (@SethGreen) April 4, 2013
Ebert was singular. We are all in his shadow and his debt.
– a. o. scott (@aoscott) April 4, 2013
As a fellow plump Midwestern nerd, Ebert showed me that a love of film and the English language could actually lead to something. Who knew?
– Roadside Attractions (@roadsidetweets) April 4, 2013
my throat is sore from yelling into the void after losing my first pass on a Roger Ebert obit. I was also yelling about losing Roger. Upset.
– Anne Thompson (@akstanwyck) April 4, 2013
Rest in peace, Roger Ebert.
– Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) April 4, 2013
We will miss you, Roger.
– Sony Classics (@sonyclassics) April 4, 2013
RIP roger ebert. The president of online. :{ Movies feel pointless without you.
– Bryan Lee O’Malley (@radiomaru) April 4, 2013
R.I.P. Roger Ebert. Our thoughts are with his family at this time.
– Magnolia Pictures (@MagnoliaPics) April 4, 2013
Roger was a nice man. We shared a pizza once. The fact that he found things to praise in my films meant a great deal to me.
– mark romanek (@markromanek) April 4, 2013
All my love to Chaz Ebert as we mourn the loss of Roger. He had an indomitable spirit & was one of the gutsiest people I knew. RIP my friend
– Leonard Maltin (@leonardmaltin) April 4, 2013
“The movies won’t be the same without Roger.” -President Obama
– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 4, 2013
