Hollywood reacts to the passing of James Gandolfini

06.19.13 5 years ago

The sudden death of legendary actor James Gandolfini brought forth an outpouring of emotions and memories on Wednesday afternoon. 

HBO, the home of Gandolfini’s breakthrough show “The Sopranos,” issued the following statement: “We’re all in shock and feeling immeasurable sadness at the loss of a beloved member of our family.  He was special man, a great talent, but more importantly a gentle and loving person who treated everyone no matter their title or position with equal respect.  He touched so many of us over the years with his humor, his warmth and his humility.  Our hearts go out to his wife and children during this terrible time.  He will be deeply missed by all of us.”

Here are more reactions from Gandolfini’s peers and friends in the Hollywood community.

