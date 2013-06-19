Hollywood reacts to the passing of James Gandolfini

The sudden death of legendary actor James Gandolfini brought forth an outpouring of emotions and memories on Wednesday afternoon.

HBO, the home of Gandolfini’s breakthrough show “The Sopranos,” issued the following statement: “We’re all in shock and feeling immeasurable sadness at the loss of a beloved member of our family. He was special man, a great talent, but more importantly a gentle and loving person who treated everyone no matter their title or position with equal respect. He touched so many of us over the years with his humor, his warmth and his humility. Our hearts go out to his wife and children during this terrible time. He will be deeply missed by all of us.”

Here are more reactions from Gandolfini’s peers and friends in the Hollywood community.

R.I.P James Gandolfini. One hell of an actor. – Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) June 19, 2013

Mr. Gandolfini, you will be missed. – edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 19, 2013

I am heartbroken about James Gandolfini. He was a gentle giant and great man. I love this picture, I loved him. pic.twitter.com/Y1wdbeUDfK – rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 19, 2013

Bada BULLSHIT. G’bye, Gandolfini. This sucks. – Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 19, 2013

James Gandolfini. You created an icon. And you cut to black way too abruptly. Thank you, and rest in peace. – Damon Lindelof (@DamonLindelof) June 19, 2013

James Gandolfini was a terrific actor. This is awful news. – Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 19, 2013

I did a play with James Gandolfini 24 years ago in a basement under a bar in the west village. – Melissa Gilbert (@MelissaEGilbert) June 19, 2013

I’m pretty sure it was one of his very first acting jobs. The year I was first elected SAG prez he threw me in the air at the awards party – Melissa Gilbert (@MelissaEGilbert) June 19, 2013

I’m truly heartbroken to hear that James Gandolfini has passed away. He is one of my all time favorite actors. Tragic loss. – Jonah Hill (@JonahHill) June 19, 2013

James Gandolfini was a kind, funny, wonderful guy. I’m so lucky to have worked with him. Sending love to his family. Such a sad, sad day. – olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) June 19, 2013

James Gandolfini. What a great loss. – Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) June 19, 2013

RIP James Gandolfini. A great friend. – Jeff Daniels (@Jeff_Daniels) June 19, 2013

Jesus. The world just lost one of its great actors. James Gandolfini has passed away. Thoughts to his family. Such a talent. I’m saddened. – Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) June 20, 2013

So sad to hear about James Gandolfini – a lovely man I had the pleasure of working with once. So funny. So humble. So talented. – Denis O’Hare (@denisohare) June 20, 2013

I am shattered by the news of the loss of my longtime hero and new friend, James Gandolfini. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family. – Brian Baumgartner (@BBBaumgartner) June 20, 2013

James Gandolfini was one of the sweetest, loveliest men. He loved theater. I saw him @ Xmas & we laughed so hard. A great, great loss. – kristen johnston (@kjothesmartass) June 20, 2013

My condolences to the family and all those who loved James Gandolfini – a true NJ Great and NJ Original. RIP. – Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) June 20, 2013

James Gandolfini”s passing is an awful shock. He was a fine actor, a Rutgers alum and a true Jersey guy. – Governor Christie (@GovChristie) June 20, 2013

I have gotten to know Jimmy & many of the other actors in the Sopranos cast & I can say that each of them are an individual NJ treasure. – Governor Christie (@GovChristie) June 20, 2013

Mary Pat & I express our deepest sympathies to Mr. Gandolfini”s wife & children, and our prayers are with them at this terrible time. – Governor Christie (@GovChristie) June 20, 2013

