Watch: ‘Sesame Street’ made the best ‘Homeland’ parody ever

10.28.13 5 years ago

Have you always wanted to see what a Muppet with bipolar disorder would look like? (And no, Miss Piggy doesn’t count — she’s more narcissistic personality disorder.)  This “Sesame Street” take on “Homeland” has a play on each of the show’s main characters — there’s manic Carrie, adorably mustachioed Sol, and Baaa-rody, who happens to be a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

In addition to being almost too adorable to handle, this sketch is basically all of “Homeland” distilled into 4-and-a-half Muppety minutes.

