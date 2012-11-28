‘Homeland’ cracks the 2013 Producers Guild TV nominations field

Let the 2012-2013 TV awards season begin!
On Wednesday (November 28) morning, the Producers Guild of America became the first of the various guilds and award-giving organizations to announce its 2013 nominations slate with a TV field that includes the 2012 Emmy drama champion, but excludes the 2012 PGA champ in the category.
So “Homeland” is up for the Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama, going up against “Downton Abbey,” “Game of Thrones,” “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men.”
That means that last year’s PGA winner, “Boardwalk Empire” was bumped, with “The Good Wife” and “Dexter” also dropping out for category newcomers “Downton Abbey” (last year’s winner in the Longform field) and returning favorite “Breaking Bad.”
Of course, due to the Producers Guild’s bizarre eligibility window — they’re still nominating programs based on the 2011-2012 TV season, the same window as the fall’s Emmys — “Homeland” wasn’t eligibility last year.
“Modern Family,” winner of the past two comedy Emmys and the past two PGA Awards, is up for Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy, against “30 Rock,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “Louie” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
Former nominee “Curb” and nomination newcomer “Louie” take the place of “Glee” and “Parks and Recreation” from last year’s field.
The Wednesday nominations included a slew of other fields, but left out a longform category, which will presumably be announced in early January.
Here are those other categories, plus specific named nominees in the drama/comedy categories:
The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama:
“Breaking Bad” (AMC) – Producers: Melissa Bernstein, Sam Catlin, Bryan Cranston, Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Mark Johnson, Stewart Lyons, Michelle MacLaren, George Mastras, Diane Mercer, Thomas Schnauz, Moira Walley-Beckett
“Downton Abbey” (PBS) – Producers: Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge
“Game of Thrones” (HBO) – Producers: David Benioff, Bernadette Caulfield, Frank Doelger, Carolyn Strauss, D.B. Weiss
“Homeland” (Showtime) – Producers: Henry Bromell, Alexander Cary, Michael Cuesta, Alex Gansa, Howard Gordon, Chip Johannessen, Michael Klick, Meredith Stiehm
“Mad Men” (AMC) – Producers: Jon Hamm, Scott Hornbacher, Andre Jacquemetton, Maria Jacquemetton, Victor Levin, Blake McCormick, Matthew Weiner
The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy:
“30 Rock” (NBC) – Producers: Irene Burns, Kay Cannon, Robert Carlock, Vali Chandrasekaran, Luke Del Tredici, Tina Fey, Matt Hubbard, Marci Klein, Jerry Kupfer, Lorne Michaels, David Miner, Dylan Morgan, Jeff Richmond, John Riggi, Josh Siegal, Ron Weiner
“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS) – Producers: Chuck Lorre, Steve Molaro, Faye Oshima Belyeu, Bill Prady
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO) – Producers: Alec Berg, Larry Charles, Larry David, Jeff Garlin, Tim Gibbons, David Mandel, Erin O”Malley, Jeff Schaffer, Laura Streicher
“Louie” (FX) – Producers: Dave Becky, M. Blair Breard, Louis C.K.
“Modern Family” (ABC) – Producers: Cindy Chupack, Paul Corrigan, Abraham Higginbotham, Ben Karlin, Steven Levitan, Christopher Lloyd, Jeff Morton, Dan O”Shannon, Jeffrey Richman, Chris Smirnoff, Brad Walsh, Bill Wrubel, Danny Zuker
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:
“American Masters” (PBS) – Producers: Prudence Glass, Susan Lacy, Julie Sacks
“Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations” (Travel Channel) – Producers: Christopher Collins, Mike Steed, Lydia Tenaglia, Tom Vitale, Sandy Zweig
“Deadliest Catch” (Discovery Channel) – Producers: Thom Beers, Jeff Conroy, Sean Dash, John Gray, Sheila McCormack, Bill Pruitt, Decker Watson
“Inside the Actors Studio” (Bravo) – Producers: Producer eligibility pending
“Shark Tank” (ABC) – Producers: Rhett Bachner, Becky Blitz, Mark Burnett, Bill Gaudsmith, Yun Lingner, Brien Meagher, Clay Newbill, Jim Roush, Laura Skowlund, Paul Sutera, Patrick Wood
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:
“The Colbert Report” (Comedy Central) – Producers: Meredith Bennett, Stephen Colbert, Richard Dahm, Paul Dinello, Barry Julien, Matt Lappin, Emily Lazar, Tanya Michnevich Bracco, Tom Purcell, Jon Stewart
“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC) – Producers: David Craig, Ken Crosby, Doug DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Jimmy Kimmel, Jill Leiderman, Jason Schrift, Jennifer Sharron
“Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” (NBC) – Producers: Hillary Hunn, Lorne Michaels, Gavin Purcell, Michael Shoemaker
“Real Time with Bill Maher” (HBO) -Producers: Scott Carter, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, Bill Maher, Billy Martin
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)- Producers: Ken Aymong, Steve Higgins, Erik Kenward, Lorne Michaels, John Mulaney
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television:
“The Amazing Race” (CBS) – Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Elise Doganieri, Jonathan Littman, Bertram van Munster, Mark Vertullo
“Dancing with the Stars” (ABC)- Producers: Ashley Edens Shaffer, Conrad Green, Joe Sungkur
“Project Runway” (Lifetime) – Producers: Jane Cha Cutler, Desiree Gruber, Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum, Jonathan Murray, Sara Rea, Colleen Sands
“Top Chef” (Bravo)- Producers: Daniel Cutforth, Casey Kriley, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Murphy, Nan Strait
“The Voice” (NBC) – Producers: Stijn Bakkers, Mark Burnett, John De Mol, Jamie Evans, Chad Hines, Audrey Morrissey, Richard A. Pizante, David Pritikin, Jim Roush, Nicolle Yaron (additional producers eligibility pending)
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program:
“24/7” (HBO)
“Catching Hell” (ESPN)
“The Fight Game with Jim Lampley” (HBO)
“On Freddie Roach” (HBO)
“Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (HBO)
The Award for Outstanding Children”s Program:
“Good Luck Charlie” (Disney Channel)
“iCarly” (Nickelodeon)
“Phineas and Ferb” (Disney Channel)
“Sesame Street” (PBS)
“The Weight of the Nation for Kids: The Great Cafeteria Takeover” (HBO)
The nominees of the Award for Outstanding Digital Series are listed below in alphabetical order:
“30 Rock: The Webisodes” (www.nbc.com)
“Bravo”s Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen” (www.bravotv.com)
“Dexter Early Cuts: All in the Family” (www.sho.com)
“The Guild” (www.watchtheguild.com)
“H+ The Digital Series” (www.youtube.com/user/HplusDigitalSeries)
“Red vs. Blue” (www.roosterteeth.com)
