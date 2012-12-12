‘Homeland,’ ‘Modern Family’ lead 2013 SAG Award nominations for TV

After last year’s inexplicable snubbing, “Homeland” found its way into the heart of Screen Actors Guild Award voters, landing four nominations to co-lead the TV drama field for the 2013 SAG Awards.

With nominations for series stars Damian Lewis and Claire Danes, as well as Drama Series Ensemble and its stunt work, “Homeland” tied your perennial nomination champion “Modern Family,” which picked up its obligatory Comedy Ensemble nod, along with nominations for stars Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet and Sofia Vergara for a grand total of four nominations.

With three nominations apiece “30 Rock,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Downton Abbey” and telefilm “Game Change” tied for second on the nod list.

Prone to flights of confusing whimsy — “Suits” star Patrick J. Adams was last year’s surprise SAG Awards nominee — the SAG voters kept things very traditional this year, mostly mirroring the summer’s Emmy nominations, with only minor deviation due to category rules and whatnot. For the most part, the SAG Award snubbed the year’s most acclaimed new shows, including HBO’s “The Newsroom” (nominated only for Jeff Daniels), “Girls” and “Veep,” leading to some very familiar fields.

On the Drama Ensemble side, “Homeland” will face off against “Downton Abbey,” two-time winner “Boardwalk Empire,” “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad.” [SAG voters bumped “The Good Wife” and “Dexter” to welcome “Mad Men” back and to correct last year’s weird “Homeland” snub.]

As the acting categories blend supporting and lead performances, Danes will go up against “Downton Abbey” stars Michelle Dockery and Maggie Smith, as well as Julianna Magulies for “The Good Wife.” Even though FX has repeatedly told anybody who will listen that “American Horror Story” is an ongoing miniseries and not a series, Jessica Lange will return to defend her SAG Awards title from last year.

While at least one supporting actor broke the drama actress field, the male field is all leads with Lewis and Daniels facing two-time defending champ Steve Buscemi, “Mad Men” star Jon Hamm and “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston.

Winner of the past two comedy series ensemble awards, “Modern Family” tries to make it three against the last show to defeat it in this category, “Glee,” as well as “30 Rock,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “The Office” and “Nurse Jackie.”

The only “new” addition to the tie-expanded field was “Nurse Jackie,” which also got a nod for leading lady Edie Falco, who will go against Vergara, two-time defending juggernaut Betty White, “Parks and Recreation” star Amy Poehler and “30 Rock” star Tina Fey. [In this category, only Poehler wasn’t nominated last year, as she takes Julie Bowen’s place.]

On the comedy acting side, it’s Stonestreet and Burrell against frequent winner Alec Baldwin and category “new” additions Louis C.K. of “Louie” and “The Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons.

Big names rule in the nominations for Movies/Miniseries.

On the female actor side, it’s Sigourney Weaver from USA’s “Political Animals” is up against Emmy winner Julianne Moore of “Game Change,” plus Nicole Kidman for “Hemingway & Gellhorn,” Alfre Woodard for “Steel Magnolias” and, in one of the few minor surprises, Charlotte Rampling for “Restless.”

On the male actor side for movies and miniseries, Moore’s “Game Change” colleagues Ed Harris and Woody Harrelson will be taking on Kidman’s “Hemingway & Gellhorn” co-star Clive Owen, as well as Kevin Costner and Bill Paxton for “Hatfields & McCoys.”

Oh and your nominees for TV stunt work are “Game of Thrones,” “Homeland,” “Breaking Bad,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Walking Dead” and “Boardwalk Empire.”

This year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards will be presented on Sunday, January 27.

Check out our full gallery of nominees below: