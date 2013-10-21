‘Homeland’ star Damian Lewis joins Nicole Kidman in ‘Queen of the Desert’

10.21.13 5 years ago

Fans of “Homeland” will see one of its stars go from the small screen to big, as actor Damian Lewis is about set to join Nicole Kidman in drama “Queen of the Desert,” according to Deadline.

The Werner Herzog-directed flick centers on English army Lieutenant Colonel Charles Hotham Montagu Doughty-Wylie (Lewis) and famed explorer/writer Gertrude Bell (Kidman), their affair and their letters sent during 1912-1915.

Production starts shooting in December, with Herzog at the helm and Nick Raslan/Palmyra Films, Cassian Elwes and Michael Benaroya producing.

Lewis plays Nicolas Brody in “Homeland,” the new season on now. Kidman has several projects coming up, including “Grace of Monaco,” recently announced “Strangerland” and the live-action/animation adaptation of “Paddington.”
 

