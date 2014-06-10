Honest Trailer For ‘The Lion King’ Will Ruin Your Childhood

06.10.14

It's been 20 years this week since Disney's 'The Lion King' hit theaters. I'll just wait here while you reel in the knowledge we're all old and mortal and slow specter of death lingers ever nearer.

Has the sense of vertigo at the impermanence of the human condition passed? Good. Anyway…the guys over at Screen Junkies figured the best way to celebrate two decades of Disney's animation decline following the smashing success of 'The Lion King' was to make a brutally honest trailer. Sure 'Frozen' has kickstarted the second Disney Renaissance but will anything ever top 'Hamlet with Lions'?

