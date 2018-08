Michael Bay strikes again with the fourth installment of the “Transformers” franchise. A big-budget action extravaganza, “Age of Extinction” is big on explosions and sexual exploitation of women and low on things like plot, or editing, or acting.

Even Bay himself knows American audiences are growing weary of his one-trick pony, which explains why the last third of this movie is all about cultivating a new market of suckers…I mean, movie-goers.