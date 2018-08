When movie rights are at stake, no expense will be spared to create an utterly subpar final result.

Before you head to theaters to see Fox”s latest attempt to keep the Fantastic Four out of Marvel”s clutches, take a look back at their previous attempts. Honest Trailers couldn”t even be bothered to make TWO trailers for “Fantastic Four” and “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.”

That should tell you something.