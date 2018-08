“Godzilla” was one of the most anticipated movies of 2014. And I will stand by my assessment that it was a fantastic monster movie…wrapped in a terrible human movie. The guys over at Screen Junkies apparently had a lot of the same qualms I did.

Would this Bryan Cranston bait-and-switch action movie have done as well if it'd had this honest trailer? The world will never know.

[Via Screen Junkies]