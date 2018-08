The following Honest Trailer contains spoilers for Seasons 1-3 of 'Game of Thrones' but don't worry they throw up a link to a non-spoiler version in case you're woefully far behind. In which case, get it together! The Season 4 premiere is in less than a week!

Watch as Screnn Junkies break down the most perfect mix of history, Dungeons and Dragons, and soft core ever made. It's. So. Beautiful.