Hooray: Laura Prepon’s ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 2 role expanded

Take heart, “Orange Is the New Black” fans: you’ll be seeing more of Alex Vause in Season 2 than previously thought.

The raven-haired inmate played by Laura Prepon will be seen in a total of four episodes in the forthcoming season of the Netflix series, up from the single episode she was previously reported to be taking part in, according to Buzzfeed. What’s more, Alex’s storyline will now be left open-ended, leaving the possibility open for the character’s return in Season 3 – possibly in an expanded capacity.

The level of Prepon’s involvement in Season 2 of the watercooler series has been up in the air for some time, with a combination of time constraints (the actress has been busy prepping her directorial debut, according to a previous interview she gave to Vulture) and a dislike of the show’s dreary prison setting reportedly contributing to her uncertainty regarding a continued presence the show, for which she did not have a contract past Season 1.

Created by Jenji Kohan (“Weeds”), “Orange Is the New Black” follows upwardly-mobile New York City yuppie Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) as she adjusts to life in a minimum-security prison to serve a 15-month sentence alongside her partner-in-crime/former lover Alex (Prepon). The show became a binge-watching phenomenon following its debut on the streaming service, reportedly racking up more viewers than either “House of Cards” or the new season of “Arrested Development.” Season 2 of the series began filming in July and is set to be released sometime in 2015.

