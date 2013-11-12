Hooray: Laura Prepon’s ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 2 role expanded

Take heart, “Orange Is the New Black” fans: you’ll be seeing more of Alex Vause in Season 2 than previously thought.
The raven-haired inmate played by Laura Prepon will be seen in a total of four episodes in the forthcoming season of the Netflix series, up from the single episode she was previously reported to be taking part in, according to Buzzfeed. What’s more, Alex’s storyline will now be left open-ended, leaving the possibility open for the character’s return in Season 3 – possibly in an expanded capacity.
The level of Prepon’s involvement in Season 2 of the watercooler series has been up in the air for some time, with a combination of time constraints (the actress has been busy prepping her directorial debut, according to a previous interview she gave to Vulture) and a dislike of the show’s dreary prison setting reportedly contributing to her uncertainty regarding a continued presence the show, for which she did not have a contract past Season 1.
Created by Jenji Kohan (“Weeds”), “Orange Is the New Black” follows upwardly-mobile New York City yuppie Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) as she adjusts to life in a minimum-security prison to serve a 15-month sentence alongside her partner-in-crime/former lover Alex (Prepon). The show became a binge-watching phenomenon following its debut on the streaming service, reportedly racking up more viewers than either “House of Cards” or the new season of “Arrested Development.” Season 2 of the series began filming in July and is set to be released sometime in 2015.
Alex isn’t exactly my favorite character, but she’s so central to the main story that I’m glad they don’t have to do any rush-job writing to get rid of her.
I think the article means to say the second season is “set to be released sometime in 2014”. I almost died at first when I read 2015.
Yes, please GOD tell me you meant 2014.
It is 2014. :)
2015 freaked me out!
I have nothing against her. Oops, not true. I hate those eyebrows.
She is the secondary lead role of the series. If she didn’t want to commit for more than one season, then she shouldn’t have taken the job.
Em they didn’t commit to more than one season. They have year to year contracts.
From what I read a while ago, Laura Prepon was going to leave due to her Scientology beliefs……what a load of bs! IT’S NOT A RELIGION!
yes it is a religion, it’s filled with just as much shit as any other religion, their’s is just new, and hasn’t killed millions of people yet.
She should be there because she is a part of the main story and her character is different from the typical prisoner characters usually portrayed on the screen. Alex is Piper’s link to a lot of things and taking her character out would affect the appeal of the series. The cast is really awesome as well as the script! The blend of characters as it is is probably the best formula there is. Think GLEE, man!:D
if they take alex off the show they will lose me as a viewer…. im sure alot more too
if they take alex off the show i will cease to follow the series.. as will many more people i know