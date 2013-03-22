‘Hot in Cleveland’ staging ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ reunion

03.22.13 5 years ago

Betty White, Georgia Engel and the ladies of “Hot in Cleveland” are about to get a visit from some old pals from Minneapolis.

TV Land has announced that White and Engel’s “Mary Tyler Moore Show” co-stars Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper and Cloris Leachman will appear on “Cleveland” for a reunion.

The episode finds Elka (White) and Mamie Sue (Engel) re-forming their old championship bowling team — GLOB: the Gorgeous Ladies of Bowling — who haven’t rolled together in decades. Naturally, the team includes Diane (Moore), Peg (Leachman) and Angie (Harper).

The reunion will mark the first time in over 30 years that the five former castmates have shared the sitcom stage, although Moore previously appeared as a different character on a “Hot in Cleveland” episode in the second season.

“Cleveland,” which was just renewed for a fifth season, also stars sitcom vets Valerie Bertinelli (“One Day at a Time,”), Jane Leeves (“Frasier”) and Wendie Malick (“Just Shoot Me!”).  

“Shows like ‘Hot in Cleveland,” which stars four women, would not be here today without ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and its incredible female-led cast,” said TV Land president Larry W. Jones. “Mary, Valerie, Cloris, Georgia and of course our Betty were all pioneers for women in television.”

“Hot in Cleveland” returns this summer, kicking off its new season with a live episode on Wednesday, June 19 at 10pm ET.  A live-to-tape version will air three hours later for viewers in the Pacific timezone.

