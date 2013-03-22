‘Hot in Cleveland’ staging ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ reunion

Betty White, Georgia Engel and the ladies of “Hot in Cleveland” are about to get a visit from some old pals from Minneapolis.
TV Land has announced that White and Engel’s “Mary Tyler Moore Show” co-stars Mary Tyler Moore, Valerie Harper and Cloris Leachman will appear on “Cleveland” for a reunion.
The episode finds Elka (White) and Mamie Sue (Engel) re-forming their old championship bowling team — GLOB: the Gorgeous Ladies of Bowling — who haven’t rolled together in decades. Naturally, the team includes Diane (Moore), Peg (Leachman) and Angie (Harper).
The reunion will mark the first time in over 30 years that the five former castmates have shared the sitcom stage, although Moore previously appeared as a different character on a “Hot in Cleveland” episode in the second season.
“Shows like ‘Hot in Cleveland,” which stars four women, would not be here today without ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and its incredible female-led cast,” said TV Land president Larry W. Jones. “Mary, Valerie, Cloris, Georgia and of course our Betty were all pioneers for women in television.”
Join The Discussion: Log In With