‘Hot Wheels’ live-action film moving forward with director Simon Crane

“Hot Wheels” the movie is kicking it into high gear.

A live-action film based on Mattel’s uber-popular toy line is moving forward with Simon Crane on board to direct and “House” creator Paul Attanasio (“Donnie Brasco,” “The Sum of All Fears”) attached to rewrite the original script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway (“Iron Man”), according to a release sent out by Legendary Pictures. Crane is a prolific stunt coordinator and second-unit director whose credits include such large-scale projects as “World War Z,” “Men in Black 3” and the forthcoming revisionist fairytale “Maleficent” starring Angelina Jolie.

“Hot Wheels” was originally in development at Sony, which had McG attached to direct, before the film was put into turnaround in 2009 and subsequently snapped up by Legendary Pictures. Crane had earlier been rumored as a frontrunner for the gig along with “28 Weeks Later” director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. If the film makes it to the screen, it will serve as Crane’s directorial debut.

