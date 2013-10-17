‘Hot Wheels’ live-action film moving forward with director Simon Crane

10.17.13 5 years ago

“Hot Wheels” the movie is kicking it into high gear.

A live-action film based on Mattel’s uber-popular toy line is moving forward with Simon Crane on board to direct and “House” creator Paul Attanasio (“Donnie Brasco,” “The Sum of All Fears”) attached to rewrite the original script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway (“Iron Man”), according to a release sent out by Legendary Pictures. Crane is a prolific stunt coordinator and second-unit director whose credits include such large-scale projects as “World War Z,” “Men in Black 3” and the forthcoming revisionist fairytale “Maleficent” starring Angelina Jolie.

“Hot Wheels” was originally in development at Sony, which had McG attached to direct, before the film was put into turnaround in 2009 and subsequently snapped up by Legendary Pictures. Crane had earlier been rumored as a frontrunner for the gig along with “28 Weeks Later” director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. If the film makes it to the screen, it will serve as Crane’s directorial debut.

Do you think making a “Hot Wheels” movie is a good idea? Let us know by voting in the poll below.

Around The Web

TAGSHOT WHEELSHot Wheels moviemattelPAUL ATTANASIOSIMON CRANE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP