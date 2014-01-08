Casey Wilson and Angela Kinsey star in the ‘Real Housewives’ spoof of your dreams

01.08.14 5 years ago

Hey, remember when Bravo used to be that channel that showed all the cool independent movies? As in, “Bravo, thank you for enriching our lives and giving us culture, Bravo!” That was a long time ago. These days, the network is a showcase for wealthy sociopaths living in McMansions whose lives mainly consist of drinking white wine and engaging in a host of slippery activities now popularly referred to as “brand expansion.”

The ripest target for parody among the networks’ host of soul-depleting offerings is unassailably the “Real Housewives” franchise, and while many have tried, to spoof a series of shows that are already essentially spoofs of themselves isn’t nearly as easy as it sounds. Nevertheless, Hulu is giving it the old school try with “The Hotwives of Orlando,” a new pseudo-reality series starring Casey Wilson (“Happy Endings”), Angela Kinsey (“The Office”), Kristen Schaal (“Flight of the Conchords”), Tymberlee Hill (“Drunk History”), Danielle Schneider (“Upright Citizens Brigade”) and Andrea Savage (“Step Brothers”) as the titular martini-swigging “businesswomen”/hot messes. First impressions: Amanda is already my favorite hotwife, followed closely by Phe Phe, followed closely by Crystal.

“The Hotwives of Atlanta” is coming to Hulu and Hulu Plus later this year.

Andrea Savage, ANGELA KINSEY, CASEY WILSON, Danielle Schneider, Hotwives of Orlando, KRISTEN SCHAAL, Tymberlee Hill

