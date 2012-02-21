‘House’ star Hugh Laurie to embark on West Coast concert tour

Dr. House is hitting the road.

Soon to be freed from the lucrative constraints of his hit TV series “House”, which will end its eight-season run this spring, actor Hugh Laurie has announced a West Coast concert tour in support of his debut album, the blues-covers LP “Let Them Talk”. The 10-date run will kick off on May 22 in San Diego on the way to stops in L.A., San Francisco and Portland, among other cities. The final performance will take place on June 4 in Seattle.

Laurie, who will provide piano and vocals, is being joined by backing group The Copper Bottom Band on the tour.

This will be Laurie’s first-ever U.S. concert tour, after previously playing two West Coast shows last year, at The Mint in Los Angeles and at the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival in San Francisco. He debuted several of the songs at a small venue in New Orleans in March of last year prior to the album’s release, before going on a run of shows in his native U.K. Produced by Joe Henry (Aimee Mann, Elvis Costello, Bettye LaVette), the album features covers of several songs previously recorded by blues legends including Louis Armstrong, Lead Belly and Memphis Slim.

You can check out a full listing of Laurie’s tour dates below: