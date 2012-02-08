‘House’ team announces this season will be its last

Like all good episodes of “House,” there have been rumors and misdirection and teasing reports, but they’ve all led up to this final diagnosis: FOX’s Emmy-winning, hit medical drama will end its run this spring after eight seasons.
The announcement came on Wednesday (February 8) afternoon with a pair of statements, one from FOX Entertainment President Kevin Reilly and one from “House” executive producers David Shore and Katie Jacobs, plus star (and executive producer) Hugh Laurie.
“While it’s with much regret, and a lump in our throats, we respect the decision Hugh, David and Katie have made,” Reilly’s statement reads. “A true original, on the page and amazingly brought to life by Hugh Laurie, there is only one Dr. House. For eight seasons, the entire ‘House’ team has given us – and fans around the world – some of the most compelling characters and affecting stories ever seen on television. They have been creatively tenacious and collaborative throughout this incredible run, and they are amongst the most superior talents in the business. For all the above, we wholeheartedly thank them, and the fans who have supported the show.”
After stumbling out of the gate following its critically acclaimed 2004 premiere, “House” was already building an audience when a new time slot after “American Idol” transformed it into a legitimate hit.
In its run, “House” earned six Emmy nominations for Laurie’s lead performance as cantankerous and brilliant Dr. Gregory House, plus four nominations for Outstanding Drama Series. “House” won Emmys for sound mixing and makeup, as well as trophies for David Shore’s writing on the “Three Stories” episode and Greg Yaitanes’ direction on “House’s Head.” The “House” run also included two Golden Globes and two Television Critics Association Awards wins for Laurie.
Ratings for “House” have been down this season and with high production costs, there had been rumors that FOX may be done with the drama, but the possibility always existed that NBC might snag a season or two from the NBC-Uni production.
With the show’s fate still up-in-the-air in January, Reilly told critics at the TCA press tour that the network hoped to do right by “House.”
“Should it be the last season, it”s not going to be an unceremonious finish. I can tell you that,” Reilly promised in January “I mean, they are just really one of the best units of people I”ve ever worked with. They are so professionally, consistently, creatively tenacious. They are collaborative, responsible. Hugh is not only a great actor but an incredible leader for his sort of organization. So it”s just really the dream scenario with that show, and that”s why it makes it a very hard decision, and, honestly, one that I hope we can make together, and I think we will.”
Wednesday’s announcement would seem to put an end to all speculation.
The statement from Shore, Jacobs and Laurie is a long one, but here it is in its entirety:
After much deliberation, the producers of House M.D. have decided that this season of the show, the 8th, should be the last. By April this year they will have completed 177 episodes, which is about 175 more than anyone expected back in 2004.
The decision to end the show now, or ever, is a painful one, as it risks putting asunder hundreds of close friendships that have developed over the last eight years – but also because the show itself has been a source of great pride to everyone involved.
Since it began, House has aspired to offer a coherent and satisfying world in which everlasting human questions of ethics and emotion, logic and truth, could be examined, played out, and occasionally answered. This sounds like fancy talk, but it really isn”t. House has, in its time, intrigued audiences around the world in vast numbers, and has shown that there is a strong appetite for television drama that relies on more than prettiness or gun play.
But now that time is drawing to a close. The producers have always imagined House as an enigmatic creature; he should never be the last one to leave the party. How much better to disappear before the music stops, while there is still some promise and mystique in the air.
The producers can never sufficiently express their gratitude to the hundreds of dedicated artists and technicians who have given so generously of their energy and talent to make House the show it has been – and perhaps will continue to be for some time, on one cable network or another.
The makers of House would also like to thank Fox Broadcasting and Universal Television for supporting the show with patience, imagination and large quantities of good taste. The Studio-As-Evil-Adversary is one of the many clichés that House has managed to avoid, and for that the cast and crew are deeply grateful.
Lastly, the audience: some have come and some have gone, obviously. This is to be expected in the life of any show. But over the course of the last eight years, the producers of House have felt immensely honored to be the subject of such close attention by an intelligent, discriminating, humane and thoughtful – not to mention numerous – audience. Even the show’s detractors have been flattering in their way. Making the show has felt like a lively and passionate discussion about as many different subjects as could possibly be raised in 177 hours. The devotion and generosity of our viewers has been marvelous to behold.
So, finally, everyone at House will bid farewell to the audience and to each other with more than a few tears, but also with a deep feeling of gratitude for the grand adventure they have been privileged to enjoy for the last eight years. If the show lives on somewhere, with somebody, as a fond memory, then that is a precious feat, of which we will always be proud.
Everybody Lies.
In fact, Laurie won two Golden Globes and two SAG awards as well, and as well-deserved as ever awards were. Best, most confounding, mysterious, compelling and illuminating character ever on TV. We’ll miss you, House!
Two Globes! You’re right… Fixed!
-Daniel
What will Fox have to offer in terms of one hour programming next year? Idol faltering and none of the new dramas being a hit.
Tausif – “Bones.” And while “Idol” is faltering, it’s not faltering *that* badly. Maybe “Touch” will succeed? Maybe “Alcatraz” will bounce back after last week’s drop against “The Voice”?
FOX is in a somewhat rough spot for a network that isn’t doing poorly on paper. Lots of little choices to make…
-Daniel
Will we finally learn in the finale that his leg problems were caused by lupus?
I assume, in the ultimate irony, that everyone will find out they have lupus
Or that everyone besides house had a strange disease that made it seem like they were walking normally, but in fact house was truly the healthy one!
I also hope we found out that lupus is what really killed Cutthroat Bitch, Kuttner, and Lisa Edelstein
Noooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!! Other than the remaining House episodes, I will never again watch Fox for cancelling the best show on TV
JMM – Nobody canceled anything. Hugh Laurie wanted out. The producers were ready to move on. If Hugh and the producers had gone to FOX and said, “We want to stick around for another year” and NBC-Uni had made the price work, FOX would have welcomed “House” back.
-Daniel
Come on now, you going to get 177 episodes AND a series finale that’s meant to be a series finale. that’s pretty awesome don’t you think?
Yeah, what Daniel and Nicole said. Besides, I find it hard to agree with the notion that House is “the best show on TV.” It has had its moments, however to me it has also foundered with no direction for a long time. While it is a show I have a soft spot for, and at times have loved, I relish them getting, as Nicole put it, a series finale that is meant to be a series finale. I want to see how Hugh Laurie actually ends his character without being forced out. If nothing else, this makes me more excited for the show than I have been in quite some time. Hopefully it will force them to go somewhere. I just wish they had gone into this season with that direction and been building up to the series finale (preferably with Lisa Edelstein and preferably NOT with House driving into her kitchen). It is time to wrap things up.
-Cheers
How is this not obviously a joke? Did he need a ;) at the end?
75 Tim – It could totally be a joke. Were it a regular commenter? I’d totally have assumed it was a joke…
Certainly, as I re-read it, it feels more like a joke…
And if it’s a joke? FUNNY ONE!
-Dan
im not ashame to admit that House is one of the few dramas i watched live every week i could.. and that i considered (until the arrival of TGW) one of the best network procedurals out there.. as it became old, it started to have less and less outstanding eps, but still had those (usually at the beggining or end of the seasons), but even as a fan i wasnt always happy with the directions (and sometimes long stretches of non-direction) they took, but im glad they are going out on their own terms, and will have the chance to create an end arc worthy of the series. Godspeed, House, Thanks for the memories.
House was and continues to be up there with the likes of shows like The ER! Hugh Laurie played a great doctor, but without a shadow of a doubt, the best show on cable television is hands down NCIS and the most interesting character on television is Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs! NCIS just hit its’ 200th episode! I will miss the show House, but with Suits, Burn Notice, True Blood and Teen Wolf coming back this Summer, I think we’ll be alright!
Sorry!!! I forgot to mention that falling skies will also be coming back this Summer, also!
House is one of the best Tv shows I have ever seen and Hugh Laurie was the only person who could ever pull off that roll. I wish it could have gone to atleast 10 seasons but I will live with my collection of 8 (as soon as the 8th comes out on dvd) season and watch them speratically until I die. Good bye House
2012 is indeed the end. House, Breaking Bad…
And let’s not kid ourselves, gang. TV’s where it’s at these days. Give me the final season of Breaking Bad over and major cinematic release this year…
*over any
I came late to the House party and had to catch up the first four seasons on DVD, but after the first season I was totally hooked. Loved Laurie in the lead and it made me search out other projects he had done on BBC. Was a great ride and like other posts said it will be good to see them be able to wrap it up on their own terms.
Am I the only one who found House’s character traits tolerable in the early seasons but less so as the series moved on? I’m not knocking Hugh Laurie’s acting in any way, but it just seemed like he got more annoying and petulant with each passing season. Doesn’t a character have to experience some (even a little) growth in order to not to be totally unlikeable? Driving through Cuddy’s living room was the final straw for me. At the rate House is devolving, a perfect ending to the series would be for him to kill Wilson or Foreman so he can remain hated for all eternity.
I totally disagree with you! House’s character traits are what made the show. If you found them unbearable maybe you should go watch some cuddlly teddy bear show. House never claimed to be anything he was not, so if you felt let down I find that odd. He is a brilliant dr with isses nothing more nothing less. It’s refreshing to watch a show like house.
I’ve already read the Olivia Wilde will definitely be back as it’s the final season. Although there is a legion of House fans who hate/hated her/her character, for the love of God, I do not want to see a cliche ending where she dies or worse yet, House kills her as promised. I always like the idea that there could always be some kind of a ‘reunion’ show where House is now at another hospital somewhere out of state, and PLEEEEEASE no House-Cuddy marriage.
And Jennifer Morrison would love to come back.
ya cuddy got pretty anoying over the years always saying “no” just out of spite.
house was without a doubt is the best show ever. Hope this is all a joke!