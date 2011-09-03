How high does Lil Wayne go on next week’s Billboard 200?

Can Lil Wayne”s “Tha Carter IV” hit the high water mark of 1 million in its opening week? The album has that target in its sights as projections have the title poised to sell between 925,000-975,000, according to Hits Daily Double.

That mark makes Lil Wayne, who performed on MTV”s Video Music Awards a mere few hours before “IV” dropped, a shoo-in to debut at No. 1 on The Billboard 200, leaving Red Hot Chili Peppers” “I”m With You” a very distant second place with expected sales of around 240,000.

Adele”s “21” keeps on keeping on and, in fact, will likely register a big sales bump following her gorgeous performance of “Someone Like You” on the VMAs on Aug. 28. The title will likely stay at No. 3, but with sales of 125,000-150,000 far exceeding this week”s 80,000+.

Jay Z & Kanye West”s “Watch The Throne” will likely dip 2-4, while its sales hold steady north of 80,000 copies.



Superstar DJ David Guetta”s “Nothing But the Beat” and country singer Jake Owen”s “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” are in a dead heat for the No. 5 spot with sales of between 45,000-50,000.

This week”s No. 1, Game”s “The R.E.D. Album” will likely drop to No. 7.

Another beneficiary of a VMA performance is Beyonce, whose “4” moves back into the Top 10 with sales of 40,000, nearly double this week”s tally. “Now 39” and Barbra Streisand”s “What Matters Most” are vying for No. 9.