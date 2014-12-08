How many films do you recognize in 2014’s overstuffed movie trailer supercut?

12.08.14

And so the twilight hour of 2014 is upon us. As we prepare to move forward to the new year, with all the films that await to delight and disappoint us, let”s look back on some of (most of) the movies from the last twelve months.

For the fifth year in a row, The Sleepy Skunk returns with their annual supercut! According to Skunk, this year's themes are “…inner demons, […] science and religion, and third part is about faded love.”

Not sure what you just watched? Here”s the complete list of trailers used, in order of appearance.

