How much of ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ will Nick Fury be in?

(CBR) With so many heroes assembling for “The Avengers: Age of Ultron”, there”s at least one Marvel Cinematic Universe staple who will get lost in the shuffle: Nick Fury.

The eye patch-wearing spy will have a decreased role in director Joss Whedon”s “Avengers” sequel, according to a source no less reliable than Samuel L. Jackson himself.

“I”m just kind of passing by there, you know. I”m not doing so much,” he told Yahoo. “It”s another one of those ‘people who have powers fighting people who have powers.” That”s why I didn”t get to New York in “The Avengers”. There”s not a lot I could do except shoot a gun.”

For fans in need of a Fury fix, the character has a significant amount of action and intrigue in April”s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”. But it sounds like we”ll have to wait for another “Captain America” movie before we get our next big dose of the S.H.I.E.L.D. director.

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” arrives on May 1, 2015.