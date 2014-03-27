How much of ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ will Nick Fury be in?

#Samuel L. Jackson #Avengers #Captain America: The Winter Soldier #Marvel
and 03.27.14 4 years ago

(CBR) With so many heroes assembling for “The Avengers: Age of Ultron”, there”s at least one Marvel Cinematic Universe staple who will get lost in the shuffle: Nick Fury.

The eye patch-wearing spy will have a decreased role in director Joss Whedon”s “Avengers” sequel, according to a source no less reliable than Samuel L. Jackson himself.

“I”m just kind of passing by there, you know. I”m not doing so much,” he told Yahoo. “It”s another one of those ‘people who have powers fighting people who have powers.” That”s why I didn”t get to New York in “The Avengers”. There”s not a lot I could do except shoot a gun.”

For fans in need of a Fury fix, the character has a significant amount of action and intrigue in April”s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”. But it sounds like we”ll have to wait for another “Captain America” movie before we get our next big dose of the S.H.I.E.L.D. director.

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” arrives on May 1, 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Samuel L. Jackson#Avengers#Captain America: The Winter Soldier#Marvel
TAGSAge of UltronAVENGERSCAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIERMarvelSamuel L. JacksonTHE AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP