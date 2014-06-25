It's nice to know there's a safe way to convey that you've watched the BET Awards without admitting you didn't have time. In this clip from Dear White People, learn the finer points of faking your way into discussing the June 29 show. The keywords “Justin Timberlake” will help you out a lot.
How to Fake That You Watched the BET Awards
Louis VIrtel 06.25.14 4 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With