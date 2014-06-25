How to Fake That You Watched the BET Awards

#Justin Timberlake
06.25.14 4 years ago

It's nice to know there's a safe way to convey that you've watched the BET Awards without admitting you didn't have time. In this clip from Dear White People, learn the finer points of faking your way into discussing the June 29 show. The keywords “Justin Timberlake” will help you out a lot.

TOPICS#Justin Timberlake
TAGSBET AWARDSDEAR WHITE PEOPLEJUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

