How To Binge-Watch All The Marvel Movies In Order Over The Holidays

Marvel

No other film franchise compares to the sprawling, multi-world saga that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With 20 blockbusters released so far, the studio has built a world that’s mindblowing while pairing it with characters that feel real and relatable. Of course, because there are so many films in the MCU, it’s hard to know how and where you can watch all of them. And with the end of Phase 3 of Marvel’s plan coming next year, you’ll want a refresher.

Luckily, the holidays are coming up which means you’ll have plenty of free time to binge all of the superhero action. We’ve made a handy guide, should you need an excuse to avoid any stressful family get-togethers. Here’s where you can stream all of the films in the MCU, in the order of their release, right now.

Marvel/Disney

Iron Man (2008)

Robert Downey Jr.’s starring superhero vehicle ushered in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the introducing us to the billionaire, playboy, philanthropist Tony Stark. Stark is largely responsible for assembling the Avengers and leading them into battle against giant alien centipedes and purple Shrek characters intent on destroying half the universe, but in this film, he’s just starting out when it comes to this whole saving the world gig. Downey Jr.’s humor and wit are a big part of why these movies work, and it’s on full display here.

Marvel

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

It’s a bit strange now to see Edward Norton in the role of Bruce Banner, especially since Mark Ruffalo has inhabited the character so comfortably for the past few years. Still, The Incredible Hulk did a bang-up job of establishing the good doctor, and Norton played him as a tortured anti-hero, one that struggled with his own abilities, well enough that Banner’s self-loathing in later films felt earned and expected.