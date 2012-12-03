Howard Stern will return to ‘America’s Got Talent’

While his arrival yielded no ratings magic, Howard Stern has officially signed on for a second season of “America’s Got Talent.”

“Howard Stern”s towering presence and opinions on last season”s show as a new judge made a dramatic impact and added a sharper edge to the fascinating developments on stage,” blurbs NBC Alternative and Late Night President Paul Telegdy. “We know that Howard believes in ‘America”s Got Talent” — which remains America”s top-rated summer series — and that dedication comes across in a genuine way to our viewers who share his passion about our amazing talent competition.”

Stern made the announcement on his SiriusXM radio show on Monday (December 3) morning.

“America’s Got Talent” was Summer 2012’s top series among adults 18-49 and in total viewers, making the seventh consecutive summer that the talent show topped overall. NBC’s release makes no mention of growth attributable to Stern’s arrival on the judging panel because there was no growth to attribute.

Still, all and sundry credit Stern with impacting the tone and quality of the reliable hit.

“Howard”s infectious enthusiasm for the show was felt by contestants and viewers alike because he”s truly a fan of ‘America”s Got Talent,'” states executive producer Trish Kinane. “We’re auditioning now nationwide to bring the best new talent before the judges, and we look forward to more of Howard’s passionate views as we welcome him back for another great season.”

“America’s Got Talent” is already traveling the country looking for the talent that America has. Upcoming auditions are set for Birmingham (December 10), Memphis (December 11), Nashville (December 13), Savannah (December 14), Raleigh (December 15), Norfolk (December 16), San Antonio (January 12 and 13), Columbus (Jan 19 and 20) Chicago (January 26 and 27), New York (Feb 1 and 2) and New Orleans (Feb 15 and 16).

For one last blurb, we turn to series creator Simon Cowell, who knows a few things about A-list judging changes that don’t elevate series ratings.

“I’m delighted Howard is returning to the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judging panel,” Cowell states. “I really believe he and ‘AGT’ will find the next great talent capable of global success. This show was made to uncover incredible talent of all types and ages, and has launched some massively successful careers all over the world. So America’s relying on you Howard – no pressure!”