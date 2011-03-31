Hugh Dancy, Parker Posey to guest on Showtime’s ‘The Big C’

Hugh Dancy and Parker Posey will both appear as guest stars on season two of Showtime’s “The Big C.” The former will appear on 6 episodes, with Posey popping in for four.

They will join recently announced guest star Alan Alda (“M*A*S*H) on the hit show.

“The Big C,” created and written by Darlene Hunt, stars Laura Linney as a working mother trying to see the lighter side of life after having been diagnosed with cancer. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Dancy (“Black Hawk Down,” “Confessions of a Shopaholic”) earned an Emmy nomination for the HBO mini-series “Elizabeth I.” He’ll soon appear in the films “Martha Marcy May Marlene” and “Our Idiot Brother,” alongside Paul Rudd and Zooey Deschanel.



Posey is best known for her comic performances in a string of ’90s indie films, including “Dazed and Confused” and “Party Girl,” as well as appearing in Christopher Guest”s mockumentaries. Her TV credits include a guest spot on HBO’s “Bored to Death,” and FOX’s short-lived “The Return of Jezebel James.” She’ll soon be seen in indies “Highland Park” and “Price Check.”

The new season of “The Big C” premieres June 27.

