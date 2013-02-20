Hugh Jackman’s ‘Wolverine’ faces down his ‘past’ in brand-new image

“The past is always behind you, but the memories still remain.”

Those are the words included alongside this brand-new “Wolverine” image – posted to the film’s official Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon – featuring Hugh Jackman’s title bad-ass looking over his shoulder at some seemingly-ominous sight just out of frame.

So who, or what, is he staring at, exactly? I haven’t a clue, though given the above caption it may well be the so-called “mysterious figure from his past” teased in the film’s official synopsis.

Check out the blue-hued still below, then let us know whether you’re excited for the James Mangold-directed follow-up in the comments.

“The Wolverine” is slated for released on July 26.