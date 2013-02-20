Hugh Jackman’s ‘Wolverine’ faces down his ‘past’ in brand-new image

#Wolverine #The Wolverine
02.20.13 6 years ago 7 Comments

“The past is always behind you, but the memories still remain.”

Those are the words included alongside this brand-new “Wolverine” image – posted to the film’s official Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon – featuring Hugh Jackman’s title bad-ass looking over his shoulder at some seemingly-ominous sight just out of frame.

So who, or what, is he staring at, exactly? I haven’t a clue, though given the above caption it may well be the so-called “mysterious figure from his past” teased in the film’s official synopsis.

Check out the blue-hued still below, then let us know whether you’re excited for the James Mangold-directed follow-up in the comments.

“The Wolverine” is slated for released on July 26.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wolverine#The Wolverine
TAGSHUGH JACKMANthe wolverineWOLVERINE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP