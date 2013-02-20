Hugh Jackman’s ‘Wolverine’ faces down his ‘past’ in brand-new image

“The past is always behind you, but the memories still remain.”
Those are the words included alongside this brand-new “Wolverine” image – posted to the film’s official Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon – featuring Hugh Jackman’s title bad-ass looking over his shoulder at some seemingly-ominous sight just out of frame.
So who, or what, is he staring at, exactly? I haven’t a clue, though given the above caption it may well be the so-called “mysterious figure from his past” teased in the film’s official synopsis.
Check out the blue-hued still below, then let us know whether you’re excited for the James Mangold-directed follow-up in the comments.
“The Wolverine” is slated for released on July 26.
Of the up-coming year, this film is one of the bigger mysteries for me. Not in the sense of content but more so quality. The first solo ‘Wolverine’ is easily the worst big-budget comic adaptation I can recall. A complete mess from the first frame.
This one can’t be any worst, right?
Hopefully not! :)
This one is based on a classic of the series. Really looking forward to it
They destroyed the movie version of this character long ago. Wish I could look forward to it, but until Fox stops being ashamed of the source material – there will NEVER be a good X-Men related film. They need to take a cue from Marvel Studios or sell the rights.
that’s the point of this film. hopefully fox doesnt screw it up again
I am verymuch looking forward to this, albeit with fingers tightly crossed. I will always lament the loss of Aronofsky’s version of The Wolverine, but if Mangold sticks closely enought to the tone, if not the letter, of the classic Claremont/Miller comic, I’m hoping this can still be something special. The glimpses we’ve seen up til now have all been quite promising, so I dare to be optimistic.
The new haircut doesnt look good in this pic.