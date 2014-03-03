Hugh Jackman says recasting Wolverine is ‘Inevitable’

(CBR) It isn”t just likely that someone else will play Wolverine in the near future – it”s an inevitability, says Hugh Jackman.

“Look, that”s inevitable, man,” the Australian actor told IGN while on the set of “X-Men: Days of Future Past”, Jackman”s seventh at-bat as Wolverine. “Anyone who thinks they”re indispensable in this business is fooling themselves. But I feel unbelievably blessed to have this part. I never thought in a million years I”d get to play him seven times. Every day I walk on the set with the claws and the hair, I thank my lucky stars. I don”t take any of it for granted.”

“To think that in a second version we”d have this cast and this director, and you guys don”t know the script, but I would say probably the best script of all of them, is pretty amazing,” he continued. “I think that”s why I”m still here. I”m sure by the way, that it won”t always be my decision to always be here. At some point, someone will close the door on me.”

For now, Jackman is the man with the claws, and will continue to be that man until announced otherwise. We”ll see him dig into the Sentinel scene when “Days of Future Past” arrives on May 23.