Hugh Jackman signs on to play the villainous Blackbeard in ‘Pan’ origin film

and 12.20.13 5 years ago

(CBR) What Peter Pan”s new nemesis lacks in hooks, he makes up for in claws.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hugh Jackman is in negotiations to play the legendary pirate Blackbeard in “Pan”, director Joe Wright”s upcoming Peter Pan origin story.

The Warner Bros. film focuses on the early years of Peter and Captain Hook, who were friends before they were foes. In “Pan”, Hook is part of Blackbeard”s pirate crew, and he helps Peter take the bad pirate down. Somewhere along the way, Peter and Hook find themselves on opposite sides, and the rest is history.

There”s no word on when “Pan” will enter production or hit theaters at this time.

