Hugh Jackman’s ‘Wolverine’ has blood on his claws in three new images

#Wolverine #The Wolverine
03.20.13 5 years ago

Where Wolvie goes, blood-soaked claws are sure to follow.

Hugh Jackman’s adamantium-laced mutant features in a trio of new images from 20th Century Fox’s forthcoming follow-up/reboot, two of which (the wintry ones) depict a stretch of the film that sees Wolverine tracking down a man he served time with during his stint in a Japanese prison.

“Effectively Logan saved him”, producer Hutch Parker revealed to Empire, “and this man is on his deathbed and is looking to give him a gift, to thank him for the life he’s had. But this gift draws Logan into a very complex and very unexpected world.”

So there, a little context for you.

You can check out all the new images in the gallery below.

“The Wolverine” is slated for release on July 26.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wolverine#The Wolverine
TAGSHUGH JACKMANthe wolverineThe Wolverine imagesThe Wolverine photosWOLVERINEWolverine Sequel

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP