Hulu orders Billy Eichner comedy “Difficult People” from producer Amy Poehler

Eichner and his “Billy on the Street” head writer Julie Klausner originally filmed their pilot about a pair of difficult friends for USA.

“Peter Pan Live!” changes the “Ugg-a-Wugg” song so it won”t offend Native Americans

After consulting with a Native American consultant, the “Peter Pan Live!” has changed “Ugg-a-Wugg” to “True Blood Brothers” and removed any phrases like “the brave noble red skin” from the lyrics.

Dave Chappelle wants to guest on every TV show — and have sex with Olivia Pope

The comedian tells GQ in his first extensive interview in years: “For one year, I want to do this thing where I guest-star on as many television shows as I possibly can. I”d be a zombie in 'The Walking Dead.' A corpse on ‘CSI.' I”d be the first black guy to f–k Olivia Pope on 'Scandal.”” – though Olivia has had a black boyfriend.

Baltimore”s mayor visits a class on “The Wire,” admits she hasn”t watched much of the HBO series

Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake told Johns Hopkins University students that her city is still affected by “The Wire”: “Anecdotally, it still resonates with people as a true and accurate and unfortunately complete picture of Baltimore,” she says.

“Marry Me” books Rob Riggle and Natasha Leggero

Riggle will reunite with Casey Wilson after also guesting on “Happy Endings.”

Check out Guy Fieri without his trademark hair

The Food Network star was recently photographed with dark hair, no frosted tips and just a mustache on his face.

“Gotham”s” introduction of Harvey Dent played into the drama”s own worst impulses

“Everyone seemed to be winking madly at the audience for every second he was onscreen,” says David Sims, adding that Nicholas D”Agosto “is making the slightly unusual choice of lending him an unhinged air before his face is even scarred. His Harvey Dent screams in the faces of criminals maybe a little too gleefully, perhaps suggesting he”s halfway to schizophrenic even before any gruesome injuries.” PLUS: Nuance is not “Gotham”s” strong suit.

FX picks up Ridley Scott”s BBC diamond drama “Taboo” starring Tom Hardy

Set to air in 2016, the 1813-set project “follows a rogue adventurer (Hardy) who returns to England from Africa with 14 ill-gotten diamonds to seek vengeance after the death of his father.”

“The Andy Griffith Show” helped inspire “Dub and Dumber To”

The Farrelly Bros used reruns of the classic Mayberry sitcom to get their groove back.

Nickelodeon renews “Henry Danger” and “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn”

The cable network has also ordered live-action pilots “The Dunes Club” and “Future Shock.”

GSN”s development slate includes Danica McKeller”s “App Wars,” “Hellevator” and “Winsanity”

Also on tap for GSN: “Steampunk”d” and “How-To Games.”

“Naked grandma” is one of the worst “Family Feud” answers Steve Harvey has ever heard

The question was: “If a robber breaks into a house, what's the most unexpected thing he would hate to run into?”

FX releases another “Justified” final season trailer

Will Raylan get Ava to betray Boyd?

The Lumineers' cellist looks just like Arya Stark from “Game of Thrones”

Neyla Pekarek can perform the “Game of Thrones” theme, too.

Watch “Banshee”s” Season 3 trailer

“I”ve been in tighter spots than this and I”m still here,” Lucas Hood says in the preview of the Cinemax series” 3rd season.