‘Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ finds its Finnick Odair

“Snow White and the Huntsman” actor Sam Claflin has offered himself as tribute for the role of Finnick Odair in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”
According to Variety, the British thesp is Lionsgate’s choice for the coveted part, which will see him taking on his third major film franchise in a row after starring in this year’s “Snow White and the Huntsman” opposite Kristen Stewart and the 2011 sequel “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” with Johnny Depp.
Odair, for those unfamiliar with the books, is a handsome former Hunger Games winner who becomes Katniss’ unlikely ally despite her initial mistrust of him.
In addition to Claflin, “Monk” star Tony Shalhoub is reportedly close to an offer for the role of Beettee, an inventor and tribute from District 3 who is a master of forging weapons from a combination of wire and elecricity.
Shalhoub was most recently seen in HBO’s romantic biopic “Hemingway & Gellhorn” opposite Nicole Kidman and Clive Owen. He also has a role in Michael Bay’s upcoming action/comedy “Pain & Gain” opposite Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson.
Do you think Claflin and Shalhoub are right for their respective roles? Sound off in the comments!
“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” is slated for release on November 22, 2013.
Based on looks and charisma, I think this is an uninspired choice for Finnick. I didn’t even remember he was in that last Pirates movie. And he didn’t impress in Snow White either. Maybe they should have saved a bit of cash for higher star power instead of getting Hoffman for Plutarch.
And I am not a Shalhoub fan either so overall, a bad day in the Catching Fire casting news world.
TOTALLY AGREE!
horrible choices
I thought the Hunter Parrish (Silas on WEEDS) rumors would pan out.
no, just no. I NEED Michael Emerson as Beetee, and Garrett Hedlund as Finnick. And that’s that.
Exactly who I wanted too
Disappointed that Armie Hammer didn’t snag the role, but pleased that it went to someone more unknown instead of one of the other rumored candidates.
He’s kind of been a black hole of charisma in his two commercial projects so far (Pirates, Snow White) and there were better looking prospects up for the part, so I’m very disappointed right now.
Wow. Are they really blowing the casting or what? Both this and the Johanna casting have been misfires. Dont necessarily need big “names” but they dont even fit the bill in any way.
No, he should not be Finnick. Shalhoub could be Beetee though. BUT SAM SHOULD NOT, I SAY NOT BE FINNICK. I mean, he’s good-looking and all, but he isn’t the right choice. Guys, you should take a look at Grant Gustin. He is really the best choice.
NO. ABSOLUTELY NOT. Take a look at Grant Gustin and see how Finnick truly looks like. If Lionsgate would make him as Finnick, I wouldn’t watch Catching Fire. Or Mockingjay. But, I’m just telling how I really feel you know.
NO! Grant Gustin should be Finnick Odair. That’s it. End of discussion.
i think alex pettyler zac efron or sam clafin should b finnick
No, just no. He doesn’t even fit the part.
NOOO I don’t like these choices at all
No i want Garrett Hedlund to play Finnick, not sam (whatever his last name is)!!Besides Garrett’s perfect for the role:)
Tom Felton wanted to try out for the role. It broke my heart, to find out it wasn’t him!” (Draco Malfoy in Harry potter, and hes not really blond. Just so you know)
My heart broke when I found out it wasnt Tom Felton. He was interested in the role of Finnick, and I think he would look great in red hair (Weasley :D) I would have loved to see Tom against. (Draco Malfoy) :'(
personally i was thinking either jensen ackles or alex pettyfer as finnick
I don’t know about Sam being Finnick Odair… But Shalhoub is a great actor.I think he could play Beettee well. Remember all the Emmys he won.