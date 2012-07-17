‘Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ finds its Finnick Odair

“Snow White and the Huntsman” actor Sam Claflin has offered himself as tribute for the role of Finnick Odair in “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

According to Variety, the British thesp is Lionsgate’s choice for the coveted part, which will see him taking on his third major film franchise in a row after starring in this year’s “Snow White and the Huntsman” opposite Kristen Stewart and the 2011 sequel “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” with Johnny Depp.

Odair, for those unfamiliar with the books, is a handsome former Hunger Games winner who becomes Katniss’ unlikely ally despite her initial mistrust of him.

In addition to Claflin, “Monk” star Tony Shalhoub is reportedly close to an offer for the role of Beettee, an inventor and tribute from District 3 who is a master of forging weapons from a combination of wire and elecricity.

Shalhoub was most recently seen in HBO’s romantic biopic “Hemingway & Gellhorn” opposite Nicole Kidman and Clive Owen. He also has a role in Michael Bay’s upcoming action/comedy “Pain & Gain” opposite Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson.

Do you think Claflin and Shalhoub are right for their respective roles? Sound off in the comments!

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” is slated for release on November 22, 2013.