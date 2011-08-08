‘Hunger Games’ sequel ‘Catching Fire’ hitting theaters Nov. 22, 2013

In a somewhat surprising move, Lionsgate has already dated a sequel to this March’s adaptation of Suzanne Collin’s best-selling novel “The Hunger Games.”Â The mini-major announced that “Catching Fire” will hit the big screen on Nov. 22, 2013.Â

In a statement, Lionsgate co-COOÂ and Motion Picture Group President Joe Drake noted, â€œThe magical thing about the Hunger Games trilogy is that the books have such a vastly broad appeal.Â The stories truly offer something for everyone, and the period around the Thanksgiving weekend is such an opportunity for families and friends to make an event of going to the movies.â€

The Thanksgiving date will also be made vacant by the end of the “Twilight Saga”Â which will currently end on Nov. 16, 2012.Â With a similar female skewed demo for the “Hunger Games” series, Lionsgate is moving to corner that lucrative opening frame before another competitor can beat them to it.Â

“The Hunger Games”Â stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Stanley Tucci, Liam Hemsworth, Elizabeth Bans, Woody Harrelson, Wes Bentley, Alexander Ludwig and Toby Jones. Â The initial film has been written and directed by Gary Ross, but Lionsgate made it clear in their release no other announcements besides a date would be made about the sequel.

“Catching Fire”Â is not the only franchise sequel to land a future stake in the release schedule before the first film debuts.Â On Friday, Sony Pictures dated “The Amazing Spider-Man 2″Â for May 2, 2014.