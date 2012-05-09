‘Hunger Games’ star Liam Hemsworth fights for romance in ‘Love and Honor’

AP Photo

Looks like “Hunger Games” co-star Liam Hemsworth is headed to the Riviera.

Lighting Entertainment acquired International sales rights to the actor’s latest film, “Love and Honor” (formerly known as “AWOL”). They will premiere the film for international buyers at the Cannes Film Market later this month.

In “Honor,” Hemsworth plays a soldier who secretly returns home from the war to win back his estranged girlfriend before anyone discovers that he’s back in town.

It also stars Austin Stowell (“Dolphin Tale”), Teresa Palmer (“I Am Number 4,” the upcoming “Warm Bodies”), Aimee Teegarden (“Scream 4”), Chris Lowell (“The Help”) and Wyatt Russell (“Cowboys and Aliens”). and marks the directorial debut of Danny Mooney. It was written by Jim Burnstein and Garrett K. Schiff.

“We are so pleased to be able to introduce ‘Love and Honor’ to our buyers in Cannes. Fresh off ‘The Hunger Games,’ Liam Hemsworth is just one of the elements that make this a very exciting property. The film”s setting and poignant storyline is an outstanding vehicle for this gifted cast, a truly talented ensemble of young actors right on the cusp of stardom,” said Lightning President Robert Beaumont in a press release.

Hemsworth, the brother of “Avengers” star Chris “Thor” Hemsworth, will soon be seen in “The Expendables 2” and recently signed on for the espionage thriller “Paranoia.”