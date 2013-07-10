Hurry up, Comedy Central: Twitter comedians have already roasted James Franco

Today feels like Christmas because today is the day we found out that James Franco will be the next celebrity “honored” by a Comedy Central Roast. But it isn’t happening until Labor Day! Will there even be any jokes left to make about the actor-writer-etcetera by then? Here’s some of the great Franco-roasting work that’s already been done by comedians on Twitter.

Comedy Central is roasting James Franco. This Is the End. – Jaydi Samuels (@JessCallMeJaydi) July 10, 2013

Doctors say it could be up to a week until I get my test results back, but I just want to know now if I’m a James Franco art project or not… – Mark Leggett (@markleggett) July 8, 2013

James Franco seems like a real laid back dude, who doesn’t take himself too seriously. – Andy Kindler (@AndyKindler) May 25, 2013

James Franco is an anal gerbil away from being young Richard Gere. – Vanessa Ramos (@thatRamosgirl) March 16, 2013

The intrigue of James Franco is you can’t tell whether he’s bored or tired. – Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) March 11, 2013

James Franco of all trades, master of none. – Dave Horwitz (@Dave_Horwitz) June 5, 2013

I wonder how long it takes in the morning for James Franco to come to terms with the fact that he woke up as James Franco again. – bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) May 29, 2013

So annoyed someone tried to do another Faulkner adaptation. Specifically that it wasn’t me. Specifically that it was James Franco. – Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) May 26, 2013

just saw “oz”. as i left, james franco handed me a 16-minute, black-and-white documentary of me watching it. it was fucking awful. – Chris Kelly (@imchriskelly) March 10, 2013

a cold, rainy day in Los Angeles. Gonna have some tea, curl up under my warm comforter and take a nice little James Franco – Matt Oswalt (@Puddinstrip) March 8, 2013

James Franco just climbed out from under my kitchen sink in a bear suit and ran out saying “I’ll explain everything later!” – Kevin Seccia (@kevinseccia) February 11, 2013

what are you running from James Franco? – shelby fero (@shelbyfero) January 23, 2013

James Franco started talking & we were like “he’s hot AND cool.” Then he talked more and we were like “okay, stop talking.” – Susan Burke (@ThatSusanBurke) January 22, 2013

“I bet I”d be good at that.” – James Franco, on everything. – Joshua Malina (@JoshMalina) March 3, 2013

When James Franco gets really angry, he turns into Mark Ruffalo. – Alex Baze (@bazecraze) January 5, 2013

Sometimes James Franco gets a look on his face like this is all some kind of hilarious joke, even as I close the trunk on him. – John O’Connor (@johntoconnor) August 22, 2012

I hate it when I’m having sex with a guy and he says, “Dude, I’m not gay. I’m James Franco and this is just a project I’m working on.” – Nick Stadler (@Nickadoo) March 8, 2013

I know I’ll have my chance to Lysol James Franco’s hair. You can’t take that away from me – Carey O’Donnell (@ecareyo) May 17, 2012

