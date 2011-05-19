Ian McShane, two virgins and a $100 million plus bounty for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 4’

Are you finally ready for another voyage on the seven seas with Captain Jack Sparrow? Johnny Depp and his motley crew have already traveled from Disneyland to Cannes. The film has been reviewed by critics all over the world and, or course, at HitFix. Now, Disney’s big summer gamble – continuing the franchise without some of its previous stars and director Gore Verbinski – faces its toughest test: the American moviegoing public. Before you head out to your local multiplex, check out these final three items of “Pirates” business to wet your appetite and/or personal hype machine.

Ian McShane

As talented as he is, the acclaimed actor best known for his work on HBO’s “Deadwood” has never been an easy interview. Thankfully, he’s one of the better performances in the movie. Check out his thoughts on his big sword and some behind-the-scenes footage from the picture.

Two Virgins

Now, don’t get too excited. Astrid Berges-Frisbey and Sam Caflin are just virgins to the Hollywood studio system. The newcomers had limited film and TV work before being cast as the franchise’s first seductive mermaid and dashing, um, priest in “On Stranger Tides.” The duo are meant to replace the romantic storyline of Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley’s Will Turner and Elizabeth Swan followed in the first three films. You’ll have to decide for yourself if they succeed, but enjoy their first taste at sit down television interviews below.

A $100 million bounty

Perhaps it should be “a $100 million plus bounty”? That’s the cume pre-release polling is expecting “On Stranger Tides” to pull over its first three days in theaters. Considering the last two installments, “Dead Man’s Chest” and “At World’s End,” found $135.6 million and $114.7 million respectively, Disney would be disappointed if the return of Captain Jack didn’t hit that magic number. Still, only 17 films have made more than $100 million over a three-day weekend. “On Stranger Tides” should be the first of 2011 and it certainly won’t be the last.

All will be revealed when “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” hits theaters at midnight tonight. Will you be there? Share your thoughts below.