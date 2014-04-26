Ice Age continues as ‘Frozen’ stays at the top of the charts

“Frozen” continues its supremacy atop the Billboard 200 next week as the Disney soundtrack continues to outpace its nearest competitor 2 to 1.

Look for “Frozen” to sell up to 110,000 copies next week, twice that of Iggy Azalea”s “The New Classic,” which will bow at No. 2 (55,000).

Also bowing in the Top 10 next week will be Future”s “Honest” at No. 3 (50,000) and Neon Trees” “Pop Psychology” at No. 7 (20,000).

Otherwise, the rest of the Top 10 consists primarily of holdovers from this week. Hip hop artist August Alsina”s “Testimony” falls 2-4 (22,000), Pharrell Williams” “G I R L” rebounds 7-5 (21,000), Luke Bryan”s “Crash My Party” holds at No. 6, Lorde”s “Pure Heroine” remains at No. 8 (18,000), Shakira”s self-titled set slides back into the Top 10, rising 11-9 (18,000) and 5 Seconds of Summer”s “She Looks So Perfect” EP drops 9-10 (16,000), according to Hits Daily Double.