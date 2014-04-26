Ice Age continues as ‘Frozen’ stays at the top of the charts

04.26.14 4 years ago

“Frozen” continues its supremacy atop the Billboard 200 next week as the Disney soundtrack continues to outpace its nearest competitor 2 to 1.

Look for “Frozen” to sell up to 110,000 copies next week, twice that of Iggy Azalea”s “The New Classic,”  which will bow at No. 2 (55,000).

Also bowing in the Top 10 next week will be Future”s “Honest” at No. 3 (50,000) and Neon Trees” “Pop Psychology” at No. 7 (20,000).

Otherwise, the rest of the Top 10 consists primarily of holdovers from this week. Hip hop artist August Alsina”s “Testimony” falls 2-4 (22,000),  Pharrell Williams” “G I R L” rebounds 7-5 (21,000), Luke Bryan”s “Crash My Party” holds at No. 6, Lorde”s “Pure Heroine” remains at No. 8 (18,000), Shakira”s self-titled set slides back into the Top 10, rising 11-9 (18,000) and 5 Seconds of Summer”s “She Looks So Perfect” EP drops 9-10 (16,000), according to Hits Daily Double.

