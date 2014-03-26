Identical twin packrats live in filth on ‘Hoarding: Buried Alive’

03.26.14

Identical twins Orin and Lorrin share so much — the same sullen expression, the same penchant for plaid and, yes, the same squalid living quarters. In this clip from the latest episode of “Hoarding: Buried Alive” (Wed. March 26 at 9:00 p.m. on TLC), Orin and Lorrin get a visit from their landlord and a contractor to assess the mess. What they see? Floor to ceiling squalor and roaches. Lots of roaches. 

Also this week, if Tim doesn”t grow up and get his home cleaned before his inheritance runs out, he”ll lose the house and end up out on the street. But silver lining — the street has all plenty of cardboard boxes!

Are you watching “Hoarding: Buried Alive”? 

