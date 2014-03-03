Idina Menzel finally slays ‘Let it Go’ live, but on Jimmy Fallon

03.04.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

Idina Menzel didn't necessarily blow the roof off the Dolby Theater during her long awaited live performance of “Let it Go” from “Frozen” (and her facial reaction afterward let you know she thought it too).  That being said, leave it to Jimmy Fallon, The Roots and some children's musical instruments to bring the absolute best out of the Tony Award winner.

Watch the video below for the live version of “Let It Go” you've really been waiting for!

