Idina Menzel may return to ‘Glee’ as Shelby Corcoran

07.16.11 7 years ago

Idina Menzel is in final negotiations to return to “Glee” in the third season, according to Deadline.com.

Menzel would reprise her season one role as Shelby Corcoran, the mother of Rachel Berry (Lea Michele). The actress would star in a major story arc, that would take place over 10 to 12 episodes, in which Shelby returns to Ohio and becomes a teacher at William McKinley High School, much to the consternation of Rachel, and her ex-lover Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison).

Menzel is a Tony Award winner known for originating the roles of Maureen in “Rent” and Elphaba in “Wicked” on Broadway. On the big screen, she’s be seen in the film version of “Rent,” “Ask the Dust” and “Enchanted.”

