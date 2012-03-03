Idris Elba and Taraji P. Henson to star in ‘No Good Deed’

Idris Elba and Taraji P. Henson are set to star in the upcoming thriller “No Good Deed.”

In “No Good Deed,” a former D.A. (Henson) and her kids are kidnapped after she innocently allows a handsome stranger (the handsome Elba) into her home after he gets in a car crash.

The film reunites Elba with his “Luther” director Sam Miller. Elba recently won a Golden Globe for his role on that show. The screenplay was written by Aimee Lagos. Principal photography starts this April in Atlanta.

Elba will next be seen in “Prometheus” and “Pacific Rim.”

Henson can be seen on CBS’ “Person of Interest” and will co-star in the upcoming “Think Like a Man.”