Idris Elba and Taraji P. Henson to star in ‘No Good Deed’

#Idris Elba
03.03.12 6 years ago

Idris Elba and Taraji P. Henson are set to star in the upcoming thriller “No Good Deed.”

In “No Good Deed,” a former D.A. (Henson)  and her kids are kidnapped after she innocently allows a handsome stranger (the handsome Elba) into her home after he gets in a car crash. 

The film reunites Elba with his “Luther” director Sam Miller. Elba recently won a Golden Globe for his role on that show. The screenplay was written by Aimee Lagos. Principal photography starts this April in Atlanta. 

Elba will next be seen in “Prometheus” and “Pacific Rim.”

Henson can be seen on CBS’ “Person of Interest” and will co-star in the upcoming “Think Like a Man.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Idris Elba
TAGSIDRIS ELBALUTHERNO GOOD DEEDTARAJI P. HENSON

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP