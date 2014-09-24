Idris Elba joins with Mumford and Sons for Mandela tribute album

Idris Elba played Nelson Mandela in last year's “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” and now the actor wants to share his experiences — in song form.

The “Luther” and “The Wire” star has teamed up with Mumford and Sons, James Blake and others for “mi Mandela,” an album inspired by the late anti-apartheid revolutionary and South African president.‎

The album will feature South African performers and guest vocals from the likes of Mumford & Sons, Blake, Maverick Sabre and Mr Hudson. It was recorded in Johannesburg, Mali and London.

Elba announced the “Mandela” project via a studio video, saying, “South Africa has numerous different tribes, and each one has a musical expression, and each one has a very unique, different sound style. I had my studio at the apartment I was staying in while I was making Mandela — a little keyboard, a laptop — and as an experiment to myself, I vowed to keep making music.”

Watch Elba's video announcement here:

“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” featured U2's “No Ordinary Love,” which was nominated for an Oscar.

Elba has previously released music under the nom de plume “Dris” and recently directed a video for Mumford & Sons' “Lover of The Light.”

The album will be released November 24.