Idris Elba joins with Mumford and Sons for Mandela tribute album

#Idris Elba #U2 #The Wire
09.24.14 4 years ago

Idris Elba played Nelson Mandela in last year's “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom,” and now the actor wants to share his experiences — in song form.  

The “Luther” and “The Wire” star has teamed up with Mumford and Sons, James Blake and others for “mi Mandela,” an album inspired by the late anti-apartheid revolutionary and South African president.‎

The album will feature South African performers and guest vocals from the likes of Mumford & Sons, Blake, Maverick Sabre and Mr Hudson. It was recorded in Johannesburg, Mali and London.

Elba announced the “Mandela” project via a studio video, saying, “South Africa has numerous different tribes, and each one has a musical expression, and each one has a very unique, different sound style. I had my studio at the apartment I was staying in while I was making Mandela — a little keyboard, a laptop — and as an experiment to myself, I vowed to keep making music.”

Watch Elba's video announcement here:

“Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom” featured U2's “No Ordinary Love,” which was nominated for an Oscar. 

Elba has previously released music under the nom de plume “Dris” and recently directed a video for Mumford & Sons' “Lover of The Light.”

The album will be released November 24.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Idris Elba#U2#The Wire
TAGSIDRIS ELBAjames blakeLONG WALK TO FREEDOMLUTHERMANDELAMUMFORD AND SONSThe WireU2

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP