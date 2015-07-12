There used to be two things in life that were certain – death and taxes. Now there are three. Death, taxes, and being unable to keep a straight face while Godzilla runs full-tilt down a hallway in mild panic.
If Godzilla running through Comic-Con doesn’t make you laugh, nothing will
