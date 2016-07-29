Tessa Thompson is just as excited as I am that she’s Valkyrie in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

It is over a year until director Taika Waititi's Thor: Ragnarok brings the end of the world as we know it to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other than a handful of concept art images, fans have been in the dark about what”s going down in Asgard. But with production now in full-swing, the teasers are striking with precision hype. First, Waititi showed off Thor”s investigation board . And now Tessa Thompson – who plays Valkyrie – is giving fans a look at her sword. I can only imagine it will be ‘enhanced” in post-production…

Writing about the superhero-industrial-complex as a woman can be an uphill struggle most days. But it”s characters like Valkyrie that make it all worth it. Even though Tessa Thompson is being touted as the ‘ love interest ” for Thor, Marvel has yet to confirm the two will be romantically involved. Even if they are, love and independence are not mutually exclusive. I believe that director Waititi and screenwriters Stephany Folsom, Craig Kyle, Eric Pearson, and Christopher Yost can maintain the core personality of one of my favorite Marvel characters. If I”m very lucky, Thompson will get to say this line:

This isn”t the first time Thompson has posted about her upcoming role in Thor: Ragnarok on social media. Two weeks ago this image went up in celebration of Thompson”s first day on the job. While the artwork is merely done by a fan, I kind of hope Marvel takes some cues from it when designing Valkyrie”s look. I”m particularly enamored of the arm wrappings.

As she often does in her Instagram posts, Thompson tied it all back to the real life struggles of PoC (People of Color) by calling out ‘warriors leading moments in the very real world right now.” If you”re into social equality at all, I highly recommend just hopping over and checking out her whole feed

Thor: Ragnarok arrives in theaters on November 2, 2017.