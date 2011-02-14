IFC renews ‘Portlandia’

IFC has given a speedy renewal to the sketch comedy series “Portlandia.”

Created by Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein and Jonathan Krisel, “Portlandia” premiered in January and has averaged 1.1 million viewers, heavily concentrated in the 18-49 demo, through its first three airings.

“We”re thrilled with the success of ‘Portlandia’ and the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our viewers,” states Debbie DeMontreux, senior vice president, original programming, IFC. “Fred and Carrie”s humor is perfectly in line with the sensibility and comedic tone of IFC which makes this show such a great fit for us. This early renewal signifies that IFC”s alt comedy programming is indeed resonating with our audience.”

The IFC renewal of “Portlandia” is for 10 new half-hour episodes premiering in January 2012. Once again, the series will be shot on location in Portland.

In addition to stars Armisen and Brownstein, “Portlandia” features guest appearances by the likes of Heather Graham, Kyle MacLachlan, Aubrey Plaza and a host of Portland-based musicians and politicians.