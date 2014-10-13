Iggy Azalea, Katy Perry, Pharrell lead American Music Awards nominees

The American Music Awards — one of the biggest fan-voted music awards shows — has revealed its 2014 ballot.
Iggy Azalea, John Legend, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams lead the nominations, with the Aussie rapper picking six nods and the latter three sweeping up five.
The Artist of the Year category — predictably — is the most cut-throat as it expands from five to 10 competing artists that include best-sellers like Azalea, Beyonce, Eminem and One Direction.
Dick Clark Productions, who will stage the three-hour show on Nov. 23 show on ABC, announced the first of the performers, too: Charli XCX is slated to play the show for the very first time.
The nominees are determined by a number of factors, culled from data via Billboard, Nielsen SoundScan and Next Big Sound, like number of sales, radio plays, streams and socials. Votes are tallied from the AMAs site and through Twitter; read more on how to cast your ballot here.
Below is the complete list of the 2014 American Music Awards nominees:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Iggy Azalea
Beyoncé
Luke Bryan
Eminem
Imagine Dragons
John Legend
Lorde
One Direction
Katy Perry
Pharrell Williams
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY KOHL'S
5 Seconds of Summer
Iggy Azalea
Bastille
Sam Smith
Meghan Trainor
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Iggy Azalea Featuring Charli XCX “Fancy”
John Legend “All of Me”
MAGIC! “Rude”
Katy Perry Featuring Juicy J “Dark Horse”
Pharrell Williams “Happy”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
John Legend
Sam Smith
Pharrell Williams
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Iggy Azalea
Lorde
Katy Perry
FAVORITE BAND, DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
Imagine Dragons
One Direction
OneRepublic
FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Lorde “Pure Heroine”
One Direction “Midnight Memories”
Katy Perry “Prism”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Blake Shelton
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Miranda Lambert
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE BAND, DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY
Eli Young Band
Florida Georgia Line
Lady Antebellum
FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Garth Brooks “Blame It On My Roots: Five Decades of Influences”
Eric Church “The Outsiders”
Brantley Gilbert “Just As I Am”
FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Iggy Azalea
Drake
Eminem
FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Iggy Azalea “The New Classic”
Drake “Nothing Was The Same”
Eminem “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
John Legend
Pharrell Williams
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Jhené Aiko
Beyoncé
Mary J. Blige
FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Beyoncé “Beyoncé”
John Legend “Love in the Future”
Pharrell Williams “G I R L”
FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Bastille
Imagine Dragons
Lorde
FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Sara Bareilles
OneRepublic
Katy Perry
FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN
Marc Anthony
Enrique Iglesias
Romeo Santos
FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Casting Crowns
Hillsong United
Newsboys
FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Avicii
Calvin Harris
Zedd
TOP SOUNDTRACK
Frozen
The Fault In Our Stars
Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix, Vol. 1
