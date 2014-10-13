Iggy Azalea, Katy Perry, Pharrell lead American Music Awards nominees

The American Music Awards — one of the biggest fan-voted music awards shows — has revealed its 2014 ballot.

Iggy Azalea, John Legend, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams lead the nominations, with the Aussie rapper picking six nods and the latter three sweeping up five.

The Artist of the Year category — predictably — is the most cut-throat as it expands from five to 10 competing artists that include best-sellers like Azalea, Beyonce, Eminem and One Direction.

Dick Clark Productions, who will stage the three-hour show on Nov. 23 show on ABC, announced the first of the performers, too: Charli XCX is slated to play the show for the very first time.

The nominees are determined by a number of factors, culled from data via Billboard, Nielsen SoundScan and Next Big Sound, like number of sales, radio plays, streams and socials. Votes are tallied from the AMAs site and through Twitter; read more on how to cast your ballot here.

Below is the complete list of the 2014 American Music Awards nominees:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Iggy Azalea

Beyoncé

Luke Bryan

Eminem

Imagine Dragons

John Legend

Lorde

One Direction

Katy Perry

Pharrell Williams

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY KOHL'S

5 Seconds of Summer

Iggy Azalea

Bastille

Sam Smith

Meghan Trainor

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Iggy Azalea Featuring Charli XCX “Fancy”

John Legend “All of Me”

MAGIC! “Rude”

Katy Perry Featuring Juicy J “Dark Horse”

Pharrell Williams “Happy”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

John Legend

Sam Smith

Pharrell Williams

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Iggy Azalea

Lorde

Katy Perry

FAVORITE BAND, DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

Imagine Dragons

One Direction

OneRepublic

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Lorde “Pure Heroine”

One Direction “Midnight Memories”

Katy Perry “Prism”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Blake Shelton

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Miranda Lambert

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE BAND, DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY

Eli Young Band

Florida Georgia Line

Lady Antebellum

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Garth Brooks “Blame It On My Roots: Five Decades of Influences”

Eric Church “The Outsiders”

Brantley Gilbert “Just As I Am”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Iggy Azalea

Drake

Eminem

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Iggy Azalea “The New Classic”

Drake “Nothing Was The Same”

Eminem “The Marshall Mathers LP 2”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

John Legend

Pharrell Williams

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Jhené Aiko

Beyoncé

Mary J. Blige

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé “Beyoncé”

John Legend “Love in the Future”

Pharrell Williams “G I R L”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Bastille

Imagine Dragons

Lorde

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Sara Bareilles

OneRepublic

Katy Perry

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

Marc Anthony

Enrique Iglesias

Romeo Santos

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Casting Crowns

Hillsong United

Newsboys

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Avicii

Calvin Harris

Zedd

TOP SOUNDTRACK

Frozen

The Fault In Our Stars

Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix, Vol. 1