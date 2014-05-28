Iggy Azalea ties the Beatles on the Billboard Hot 100

05.28.14 4 years ago

What does Australian rapper Iggy Azalea have in common with the Beatles? As her tune “Fancy,” featuring Charli XCX, ascends to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and Ariana Grande”s “Problem,” featuring Azalea, rises 3-2, she becomes the only artist other than the Fab Four in the 56-year history of the chart to have her first two Hot 100 singles reach No. 1 and 2 concurrently. Her gain pushes John Legend”s “All of Me” 1-3.

There”s also good news for another newcomer:  Norwegian duo Nico & Vinz, whose first charting single, “Am I Wrong” zooms 17-8.

Following the shift at the top, positions 4-7 remain the same as last week: Pharrell Williams” “Happy” is No. 4, DJ Snake and Lil Jon”s “Turn Down For What” is No. 5, Katy Perry”s “Dark Horse,” featuring Juicy J is No. 6, and Jason Derulo”s “Talk Dirty,” featuring 2 Chainz” is No. 7. More good news for Derulo: his new single, “Wiggle,” featuring Snoop Dogg, leaps 20-10.

Justin Timberlake”s “Not A Bad Thing” drops 8-9.

