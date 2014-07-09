Iggy Azalea ties Adele on the singles chart with ‘Fancy’

As “Fancy” logs its seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Iggy Azalea is tied with Adele in fifth place for the most weeks spent by a female artist in a lead role atop the singles chart this decade.

The record belongs to Rihanna”s “We Found Love,” featuring Calvin Harris, which was No. 1 for 10 weeks in 2011 and 2012. (The overall record still belongs to Mariah Carey for her 1995 duet with Boyz II Men, “One Sweet Day,” which holds the record for most weeks spent at No. 1 by any act at 16 weeks.)

It”s unlikely that Azalea will capture Rihanna”s record, given that Magic!”s “Rude,” which holds at No. 2 this week, is gaining on “Fancy,” and could push Azalea out next week. The rest of the top 5 remains the same from last week: Ariana Grande”s “Problem, ” featuring Azalea, is No. 3, Nico & Vinz”s “Am I Wrong” is No. 4, and Sam Smith”s “Stay With Me” is No. 5. (To see why all these new acts are breaking through this summer, check this out).

The bottom half of the Top 10 is a little less static. Jason Derulo”s “Wiggle,” featuring Snoop Dogg remains at No. 6, while Calvin Harris” “Summer” heats up 8-7, swapping places with John Legend”s former No. 1, “All of Me.”

Maroon 5 leaps 13-9 with “Maps,” the first single from its Sept. 2 album, V,” and the group”s ninth top 10. It pushes DH Snake and Lil Jon”s “Turn Down For What” 9-10.

In other noteworthy chart moves, Grande bows at No 15 with “Break Free,” featuring Zedd, while 5 Seconds of Summer enters the chart at No. 16 with “Amnesia.”