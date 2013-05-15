Illustrator Jenny Parks imagines popular fictional heroes as cats

#Cats #Iron Man #Dexter
05.15.13 5 years ago

Illustrator Jenny Parks might be something of a pop culture genius. Or maybe she’s just a crazy cat lady who decided to capitalize on her predilection. Either way, her renderings of fictional icons as kitties are delightful, and they gave me a chance to exercise my favorite muscle, the one responsible for shitting out awful puns.

Iron Cat, played by Robert Dander Jr.

Everyone’s favorite murderous sociocat, Dexpurr.

Catniss Everdeen was nice enough to serve the pun up on a silver, um, cat-er.

Catman and his enemy, the unpunnable Bane.

“Walking Dead” charcater Daryl Dixon Cat, handsome even in feline form.

(via Design Taxi)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cats#Iron Man#Dexter
TAGSCatsDexterHUNGER GAMESillustrationIron ManJenny ParksWALKING DEAD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP