Imagine Dragons’ anthemic new single ‘I Bet My Life’ wants all of your emotions

Imagine Dragons are back with another anthemic would-be chart topper.

More than a year after “Radioactive” ascended to the higher reaches of the Billboard Hot 100, the rock group is back with the first single from their forthcoming (as-yet-untitled) sophomore album, the aggressively grandiose “I Bet My Life.”

“I know I took the path that you would never want for me/I know I let you down, didn't I?” sings Dan Reynolds on the track, which he claims is based on his tumultuous family dynamic:

“This song is about the relationship I”ve had with my parents throughout the years,” said the frontman in a statement. “At times it”s been strained and difficult, but in the end, ‘I Bet My Life” celebrates the bond that we still hold on to.”

And what a bond – a big, bombastic, earth-shattering bond of mythic, arena-sized proportions. Yes, you will scream the chorus at the top of your lungs. Yes, you will clap your hands and cry ecstatically in the car. You will, because how can you not. It's mandatory.

Check out “I Bet My Life” below, then let us know what you think in the comments.