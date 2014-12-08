In ’The Last Five Years’ trailer, Anna Kendrick continues to resuscitate movie musicals

#Anna Kendrick
12.08.14

It”s a good time to be a musical on film, as the genre is experiencing a bit of a renaissance. And if said movie has singing and self-deprecating humor, who you gonna call? Anna Kendrick.

Her latest offering is an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical “The Last Five Years.” The play deals with the birth and death of a love affair between Cathy Hiatt (Kendrick) and Jamie Wellerstein (Jeremy Jordan). Instead of a linear story, it”s written using an intercutting timeline device. Jamie's narrative takes story forward from the beginning of their love through the end, while Cathy”s starts at the end and goes back in time to when they first met. 

When we spoke to Kendrick back in September, she talked about the challenge of improv when barely any of your dialogue is spoken and how corsets can derail the goal of singing live.

“The Last Five Years” bursts into song – and theaters – February 13, 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Anna Kendrick
TAGSANNA KENDRICKMusicalThe Last Five YearsTony AwardwinningTRAILER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP