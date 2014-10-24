In time for ‘The Theory of Everything,’ Stephen Hawking joins Facebook

Through number-crunching and theorizing, Stephen Hawking opened our universe to new possibilities. Now, the theoretical physicist is hoping to do the same for his lifetime of work, connecting with curious followers in a way that represents the future of communication. Just in time for “The Theory of Everything,” a biopic delving into the 72-year-old scientist”s life, Stephen Hawking has joined Facebook.

“I have always wondered what makes the universe exist,” Hawking writes in his first post. “Time and space may forever be a mystery, but that has not stopped my pursuit. Our connections to one another have grown infinitely and now that I have the chance, I”m eager to share this journey with you. Be curious, I know I will forever be.”

”The Theory of Everything” stars Eddie Redmayne as Hawking, who begins the film as an able-bodied graduate student before suffering from a debilitating motor neuron disease. With assistance from his wife Jane (Felicity Jones), Hawking overcomes medical tribulations to make the scientific breakthroughs he”s known for today. Of course, there are costs. As wondrous as his discovers are, in the hands of director James Marsh (“Man on Wire”), “The Theory of Everything” is more of a relationship study, tender and rich with detail.

When it comes to awards, “The Theory of Everything” is a full-package deal. Kris has already highlighted Jóhann Jóhannsson”s musical work on the film and we”ll have more interviews to come. Hawking entering the world of social media is an important reminder that under the awards circus surrounding “Theory” is a real person, a historical figure we still have with us today. Sure, the DiGiorno Facebook page might be giving away free pizza, but Hawking”s page has science! And his newly released Ice Bucket Challenge, making him one of the few people with an ALS-like disease enter into the viral video trend.